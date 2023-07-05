China taking credit for Putin not using nukes in Ukraine war - FT report

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use nuclear weapons during the invasion of Ukraine, with Beijing now determined to take credit for keeping Moscow's nuclear threats in check, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

The British news outlet reports that China is determined to demonstrate that they are making it clear to Putin that the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is off the table.

“The Chinese are taking credit for sending the message at every level,” the FT quoted a senior US administration official as saying.

According to the FT, Ukraine and its allies remain skeptical due to the close relationship between Russia and China. Despite this, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has lauded China's anti-nuclear effort, saying it “reduces the risk of nuclear war and they [the Chinese] have made it very, very clear.”