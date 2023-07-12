Defense Minister Gallant to meet with officials in Azerbaijan

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will visit Azerbaijan on Wednesday evening and is set to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

Gallant will also meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov, the head of the country's State Border Service, Elchin Guliyev, and additional officials in Azerbaijan's defense establishment.

The aim of the visit is to strengthen strategic bilateral ties, tighten diplomatic coordination, and expand the defense and technological ties between the two countries.