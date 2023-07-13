Knesset law committee discusses altered reasonableness bill

An altered version of the judicial reform reasonableness standard bill was discussed at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Thursday in preparation for the bill's final readings at the Knesset plenum.

The new version of the bill restricts the use of reasonableness standard by courts against the administrative decisions of the prime minister and other ministers, but removes language about other elected officials. A new provision would protect not only active decisions made by ministers, but also actions that they decided not to engage in.

The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine in which the courts can strike down government administrative decisions deemed extremely outside the bounds of what a responsible and reasonable authority would undertake.

The continued preparation of the amendment to the Basic Law: The Judiciary comes on the heels of mass protests on Tuesday in response to the legislation passing its first reading in the Knesset plenum.