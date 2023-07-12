The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Reasonableness bill prep continues after mass protests

Without the standard, the deputy AG warned that government officials would have no legal obligation to act in a reasonable manner.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 12, 2023 14:27
MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Preparations for the reasonableness standard bill's final Knesset readings continued on Wednesday morning at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee after cross-country anti-judicial reform protests erupted in opposition to the legislation on Tuesday.

Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Gil Limon warned at the committee session that the bill, which would prevent the use of reasonableness against the administrative decisions of elected officials in court judgements, would have widespread systemic ramifications. 

The reasonableness standard is a common law principle that allows for the court to strike down government administrative decisions deemed extremely beyond the scope of what a responsible and reasonable authority would undertake. 

Without the standard, Limon warned that government officials would have no legal obligation to act in a reasonable manner. 

"The cancellation of reasonable behavior, certainly in an extreme manner, will lead to the cancellation of a central democratic guarantee in our government system and a cornerstone in the relationship between the government and the individual," said Limon.

MK Efrat Rayten reacts during a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)MK Efrat Rayten reacts during a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Limon emphasized the role of civil servants and professionals in the government, who could be fired for only political considerations. Those not outright removed from their position would be hesitant to disagree with elected officials, and those otherwise considering taking up the professional roles would be hesitant to do so. 

The independence of civil servants and government professionals was key to avoiding Israeli officials and matters being brought before international legal forums, said Limon. This included the Attorney-General's Office, which he said needed to continue its independent role to ensure proper administration and the protection of rights. The deputy decried the attacks leveled against his superior at the Law Committee session on Tuesday

Rothman says legal advisers interfering with elected officials

Law Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman disagreed with the framing of government legal advisers as apolitical professionals, and said that they were gatekeepers operating against elected officials. While Limon was concerned about the appointments within the Justice Ministry, Rothman said that his camp had been long concerned about appointments of elected officials, which had been interfered in by the Attorney-General's Office and the High Court of Justice using the reasonableness standard.

Law Committee legal advisor Dr. Gur Bligh said that the current formulation of the bill didn't differentiate between different decisions like appointments and other matters. The framework was far more sweeping than other reform outline proposals, and didn't differentiate between individual decisions by officials and their policy decisions.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by