The Foreign Affairs Ministry has made contact with all Israelis in India who were cut off due to the typhoon in the north of the country, they said on Saturday evening, adding that everyone is safe.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said: "During Shabbat, I received a happy update that the Foreign Ministry has contacted all the Israeli travelers in northern India, in areas affected by the typhoon. I want to thank all the dedicated people at the Foreign Affairs Ministry who worked day and night to reach each and every one of these Israelis."