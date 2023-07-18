'Day of Resistance' protests cause widespread traffic jams

Police announced that all intercity roads have been opened to traffic despite Tuesday's Day of Resistance protests against the government's planned judicial reform.

Nevertheless, there was heavy traffic in the Rishon Lezion-Ness Ziona area, as well as throughout the Ayalon Highway stretching through central Israel. There was also heavy traffic between Netanya and Hadera.

Afternoon and evening demonstrations

Traffic is expected to be blocked into Ramat Gan and Petah Tikva on Tuesday afternoon. Railway platforms in Haifa, Binyamina, Herzliya, and Tel Aviv HaShalom are also expected to be blocked due to the protests.

The late afternoon will see demonstrations in Hadera, Atlit, Acre, and the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. Night demonstrations that may affect traffic will be held in Beersheba and Eilat.

People demonstrate on the 'Day of National Resistance' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial reform, on a highway leading to Jerusalem July 18, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The police said that they will continue to allow freedom of expression and protest within the limits of the law, but will not allow the violation of public order, the disruption of traffic regulations, and risk to all road users.