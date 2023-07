Stephanie Hallett, the US Embassy Jerusalem’s Deputy Chief of Mission, took over for former ambassador Tom Nides early Friday morning, according to an announcement by the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Nides stepped down from his role and Hallett has assumed responsibilities as the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires.

Hallett previously served as as Deputy Chief of Mission in both Muscat, Oman and in Nicosia, Cyprus. She will assume this role until the US Senate confirms the next ambassador to Israel.