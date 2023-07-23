The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BIG Centers and Azrieli Malls among the companies striking Monday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 23, 2023 23:45

Updated: JULY 24, 2023 00:35
BIG FASHION shopping center in Ashdod. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
BIG FASHION shopping center in Ashdod.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

BIG Shopping Centers, Azrieli Malls, Shufersal, Fox, and Israeli banks announced on Sunday they are among the 150 companies belonging to the Business Forum which are planning to strike on Monday against the judicial reform

However, food and convenience stores, as well as banks, will remain open today despite the Business Forum's declaration of a strike. These establishments are defined as "essential enterprises". 

The strike comes against the backdrop of the expected vote on the repeal of the 'reasonableness standard' today. The forum's statement outlined their concerns, stating, "We must reach agreements that will prevent dramatic harm to the economy and the rift that tears society apart, disassembles the people's army, and jeopardizes our security and everyone's future." They further called on "other companies and businesses to join the emergency step taken, out of necessity, to bring a halt to the one-sided legislation and enter negotiations."

Major Israeli companies to strike against judicial reform 

At the end of a nighttime assembly of the Business Forum, which represents the heads of some of the country's largest companies, a decision was made. The forum, standing as a significant representation of the non-governmental sector and employing a majority of its workers, has expressed its dedication to preventing division among the Israeli people.

The forum issued a direct appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to understand the gravity of the situation, especially in the significant days leading up to Tisha Be'Av. They called on him to immediately cease any one-sided legislative actions and initiate open negotiations.

Israelis protest against the government’s proposed judicial reforms in Tel Aviv on February 4. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Israelis protest against the government’s proposed judicial reforms in Tel Aviv on February 4. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

In a display of solidarity and to emphasize the seriousness of their stance, many of these companies will remain closed tomorrow. BIG Shopping Centers, for instance, issued a statement, "BIG centers will remain closed tomorrow, and the stores will not open." 

The country will undoubtedly be closely watching the developments, with other companies potentially joining the cause or voicing their perspectives on the matter. As of now, the public awaits the government's response to this bold move by the Business Forum and the companies standing with it.



