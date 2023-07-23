The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Scenes from the street: Protests heat up as gov't prepares for judicial reform vote

Take a look at some of the best snapshots from across Israel as the government prepares to pass the first piece of judicial reform legislation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 23, 2023 13:12

Updated: JULY 23, 2023 13:18
A person looks out, above a banner that reads 'in it to oppose the dictatorship', as people take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2023. (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
A person looks out, above a banner that reads 'in it to oppose the dictatorship', as people take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2023.
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

As the government prepares to pass the first piece of judicial overhaul legislation in Knesset on Monday afternoon, protests have continued across Israel.

Take a look at some of the highlights of Sunday's events as they develop:

Protesters, MKs prepare for vote in Jerusalem 

Thousands of protesters camped out in Sacher Park overnight, marking the final stretch of their four day trek from Tel Aviv to the Knesset.

After a prayer service at the Western Wall on Sunday morning, the group will now prepare for Monday afternoon, when the reasonableness standard bill is set to be brought to a third and final vote in the Knesset Plenum.

As protests heated up in the midday sun, calm appeared to reign in the Knesset, with empty seats stretching across the plenum and papers piled high ahead of Monday's vote.

Protesters against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plans gather in a camp they erected in Jerusalem July 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG) Protesters against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plans gather in a camp they erected in Jerusalem July 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG)
Anti-judicial overhaul activists attend a special prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 23, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Anti-judicial overhaul activists attend a special prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 23, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Anti-judicial overhaul activists participate in a ''human chain'' event after taking part in a special prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, and continuing to the knesset, Israeli parliament, on July 23, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Anti-judicial overhaul activists participate in a ''human chain'' event after taking part in a special prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, and continuing to the knesset, Israeli parliament, on July 23, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Anti-overhaul activists attend a special prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 23, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Anti-overhaul activists attend a special prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 23, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Benny Gantz head of National Unity attends a gathering at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, on a day of planned mass demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, July 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) Benny Gantz head of National Unity attends a gathering at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, on a day of planned mass demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, July 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
National Unity Party head Benny Gantz sits in the Knesset Plenum ahead of Monday's reasonableness standard bill, July 23, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) National Unity Party head Benny Gantz sits in the Knesset Plenum ahead of Monday's reasonableness standard bill, July 23, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The driving force behind Israel's judicial reform legislation MK Simcha Rothman stands in the Knesset Plenum during a debate on the reasonableness standard bill, July (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)The driving force behind Israel's judicial reform legislation MK Simcha Rothman stands in the Knesset Plenum during a debate on the reasonableness standard bill, July (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Knesset Plenum is seen empty ahead of Monday's vote on the reasonableness standard bill, the first piece of judicial reform legislation to reach the floor for a final vote, July 23, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)The Knesset Plenum is seen empty ahead of Monday's vote on the reasonableness standard bill, the first piece of judicial reform legislation to reach the floor for a final vote, July 23, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Scenes from Tel Aviv

Despite the thousands of people protesting in Jerusalem on Saturday night - a departure from the previous 28 weeks during which Tel Aviv was the epicenter of the weekly antigovernmental protests - plenty of people still spilled into the streets to protest, resulting in some instances, in clashes with the police.

Anti-overhaul activists protest against the government's judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, on July 22, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Anti-overhaul activists protest against the government's judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, on July 22, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN) People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)

Anti-judicial overhaul activists protest against the government's judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, on July 22, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Anti-judicial overhaul activists protest against the government's judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, on July 22, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)


