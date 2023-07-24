Netanyahu discharged from hospital after pacemaker surgery - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from Sheba Medical Center on Monday morning after two days of recovery in the hospital, according to Israeli media.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer to receive a pacemaker on Saturday night.

"I feel great, but I'm listening to my doctors," said Netanyahu in a video posted to social media ahead of the surgery. "The doctors said I'll be released from the hospital tomorrow by the afternoon and I'll be able to arrive at the Knesset for the vote."

Dehydration and subsequent hospitalization

Last week, Netanyahu was admitted to Sheba Medical Center after losing consciousness and hitting his head at his home in Caesarea. After a series of tests, the prime minister was released from the hospital with a holter monitor, a type of portable electrocardiogram for cardiac monitoring.

On Saturday night, the holter monitor detected an issue with his heartbeat, leading to Netanyahu's doctors advising him to have immediate surgery to get a pacemaker, the prime minister said in the video.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.