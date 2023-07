Prof. Rafi Carasso, a physician specializing in neurology and pain management, spoke to Maariv's 103FM on Sunday morning about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's medical condition, saying:

"I don't know what happened to the prime minister but symptoms of dehydration appear quite quickly [and they] do not [continue to] appear 24 hours later. If I see a patient hospitalized due to dehydration and two hours later...I would expect him to be connected to an infusion."