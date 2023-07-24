The reasonableness standard law will be canceled - Gantz

National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz addressed the press on Monday evening after the reasonableness standard bill passed in the Knesset.

In his statement, Gantz held Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu solely responsible for the situation in the country and called to reservists to continue serving.

He also mentioned footage from the Knesset during the vote showing Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant fighting over the bill.

"Anyone who saw the defense minister begging the justice minister understands how much the State of Israel needs a responsible adult," he said.

Gantz ended by promising that the law would be repealed.

National Unity Party head Benny Gantz sits in the Knesset Plenum ahead of Monday's reasonableness standard bill, July 23, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Everything that passed here will be canceled and erased from the law book," he said. "Sooner or later."