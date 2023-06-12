The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Coalition, opposition close to first agreements on judicial reform, Liberman says

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz denied that the reported agreement was in the offing.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 15:21
President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

The coalition and opposition are close to finalizing their first agreement with regard to the government's proposed judicial reforms and may announce it as soon as Wednesday, Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman said to the press ahead of his party's weekly meeting on Monday.

According to a number of reports, the opposition parties that are taking part in the talks – Yesh Atid and National Unity – will agree to legislate two relatively small parts of the reform, in exchange for the coalition announcing that it is freezing all other judicial reform legislation for an extended period, possibly a year or more.

The two agreed-upon parts would enable government ministers to hire private representation when their policies are challenged in court if the Attorney-General does not agree to represent them; and limit the Supreme Court's ability to use the "reasonableness factor" when evaluating the legality of government decisions.

Yisrael Beytenu is not a part of the talks, and Liberman voiced harsh criticism of the agreement, arguing that at its core, its intention is to bring Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri back into the government. The Supreme Court used the "reasonableness clause" in January to strike down the legality of Deri's appointment as Health Minister and Interior Minister, due to Deri's recurring criminal convictions and attempts to mislead the court during the most recent conviction in 2022, that he was intending to leave politics.

"I hope they [National Unity chair MK Benny Gantz and Yesh Atid chair MK Yair Lapid] wake up and do not give this a hand, because as soon as Deri returns to the Netanyahu government, it is a significant strengthening for Netanyahu's haredi, messianic coalition," Liberman said, adding that he would "everything in his power" to prevent the agreement.

Finance Minister and Israel Beytenu party chairman Avigdor Liberman speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 12, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Finance Minister and Israel Beytenu party chairman Avigdor Liberman speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 12, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The agreement could be reached as soon as Wednesday, after opposition representative MK Karin Elharrar (Yesh Atid) is appointed to the Judicial Selection Committee. Both Gantz and Lapid threatened that if the opposition is not given one of the Knesset's two spots on the committee, as is tradition, they will leave the judicial reform talks.

There are currently seven candidates from the coalition for the Knesset's two spots on the Judicial Selection Committee. The vote is anonymous, and therefore if the coalition puts forward more than one candidate, there is no way to ensure ahead of time that one spot will go to the opposition.

Gantz denies reports of agreement

Minutes later, Gantz denied that such an agreement was in the offing.

The National Unity chairman demanded that first and foremost a member of the opposition be chosen to serve on the committee, and then the talks will continue. MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is one of Gantz's representatives in the talks at the president's residence, also said that agreements had not been reached yet.

However, Gantz did say that "no political consideration will stand between us and what is right for the State of Israel."



Tags Avigdor Liberman Benny Gantz coalition Opposition Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by