The Foreign Ministry issued a travel recommendation on Wednesday evening for Israelis not to travel to the Greek island of Rhodes due to the severe fires affecting the entire island and extreme temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius in the area.

"Due to the current emergency situation, we advise against traveling to the island until the emergency declaration is lifted," the ministry stated.

"Israeli citizens staying in fire-affected areas are requested to follow the instructions of the Greek authorities and simultaneously update the Israeli embassy through the emergency line ‎00302106705500 with their location and contact details."