Ben-Gvir goes to Temple Mount to observe Tisha Be'av

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went to the Temple Mount on Thursday morning, according to Israeli media, as part of his observation of the fast of Tisha Be'av.

"On this day, in this place, it is always important to remember - we are all brothers," the minister said. "Right, left, religious, secular - we are all the same people. And when a terrorist looks [at us], he does not differentiate between us. Unity is important, love of Israel is important.

"This place - this is the most important place for the people of Israel - where we have to return to show our governance."