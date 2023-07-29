The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia says coalition drone flew 'dangerously close' to Russian warplane over Syria

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 29, 2023 07:14

A drone of the US-led coalition in Syria dangerously approached a Russian Su-34 military jet on Friday morning, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov was quoted as telling TASS news agency.

According to Gurinov, who serves as deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, the incident, involving an MQ-9 drone, occurred over Raqqa province.

"The Russian pilots, demonstrating high professionalism, promptly took the necessary measures to prevent a collision with an unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition," Gurinov said.

Similar incidents have been regularly reported in recent days by both Russia and the United States.

Swedish migration agency re-examines residency permit of Koran burner
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 07:30 AM
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run incident in Lod
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
07/29/2023 07:27 AM
Four killed in Turkish drone strike against PKK members in Iraq
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 07:11 AM
US told ousted Niger president it will work to restore order
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 05:03 AM
UN Security Council condemns Niger coup, calls for release of president
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 01:42 AM
US to provide Taiwan with military aid, White House says
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 01:10 AM
Biden says a deal may be on the way with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 12:24 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks on Shi'ite shrine
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 10:49 PM
Missile hits residential building in Ukrainian city of Dnipro
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 09:30 PM
After week of shutdown, the Haifa Carmelit will return to activity
By Walla!
07/28/2023 07:01 PM
Polish city of Warsaw adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2023 04:38 PM
Trump will not end presidential campaign if convicted, sentenced
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 04:08 PM
Bahrain postpones planned visit by Israeli foreign minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2023 03:46 PM
Qatar to provide Ukraine with $100 mln in humanitarian aid
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 03:12 PM
Putin: Russia ready to discuss conflict with Ukraine, but Kyiv refuses
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 02:11 PM
