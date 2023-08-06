The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says Western bid to get Global South to back Ukraine is doomed

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 15:25

Moscow said on Sunday that weekend talks in Saudi Arabia including the US, China and India aiming to establish principles for a peaceful end to Russia's war in Ukraine were a doomed Western attempt to align the Global South behind Kyiv.

Senior officials from some 40 countries were attending the two-day meeting, part of a push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers among countries that have been reluctant to take sides in the conflict. Russia was not invited.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by the state news agency TASS calling the meeting "a reflection of the West's attempt to continue futile, doomed efforts to mobilize the international community, and more precisely, the Global South, even if not entirely, in support of the so-called Zelensky formula, which is doomed and untenable from the outset."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday he hoped the initiative would lead to a peace summit of leaders from around the world this autumn to endorse principles for a settlement based on his own 10-point formula.

At its heart is a withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Russia can ensure security in Black Sea, says deputy foreign ministry
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 01:53 PM
Pakistan passenger train derails, killing at least 15 people
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 01:02 PM
Russia targeted Ukrainian air bases in overnight strikes
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 12:54 PM
Turkish drone strike hits PKK target in northern Iraq, kills one
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 12:18 PM
Moscow's Vnukovo airport suspends flights, reason not given
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 12:07 PM
Druzhba oil pipeline is leaking, says Polish pipeline operator PERN
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 09:52 AM
Russia destroys two drones over Bryansk region -local governor
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 08:59 AM
Suspected explosive device found near Ashdod home - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2023 08:59 AM
Foreign national in moderate condition after violent incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2023 07:53 AM
Zelensky says Russia hits blood transfusion center in northeast Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/05/2023 11:04 PM
Police request public assistance in searching for Ali Marai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2023 10:47 PM
Four premature babies catch COVID-19 from parent, one is on respirator
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2023 09:26 PM
Turkish Foreign Minister, Blinken discuss Black Sea grain initiative
By REUTERS
08/05/2023 07:27 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
08/05/2023 07:19 PM
Russia scrambles Su-30 jet to intercept US reconnaissance drone
By REUTERS
08/05/2023 06:06 PM
