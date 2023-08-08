The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF demolishes home of terrorist who killed Yaniv brothers

Before the IDF's announcement, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli security forces had entered the camp, where they reported an exchange of fire between armed men and IDF forces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 00:20

Updated: AUGUST 8, 2023 01:08
Brothers Hillel (Right) and Yigal (Center) Yaniv were killed in a terror attack in Huwara on Sunday, February 26, 2023. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
Brothers Hillel (Right) and Yigal (Center) Yaniv were killed in a terror attack in Huwara on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

IDF soldiers have demolished the home of one of the terrorists who killed brothers Hillel and Yigal Yaniv in February, a military spokesperson stated.

The home of terrorist Khaled Harusha was located in the Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus in the West Bank. The IDF demolished it during a night operation between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The demolition order was issues two and a half months ago, according to N12.

Before the IDF's announcement, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli security forces had entered the camp, where they reported an exchange of fire between armed men and IDF forces.

The Yaniv brothers were murdered half a year ago in Huwara. The two men were on their way to their yeshivas when Harusha rammed into their car in Huwara and began firing.

Hillel and Yigal were 22 and 19 at the time of their murder respectively. Yigal was supposed to celebrate his 20th birthday two weeks after the attack. They were from the Har Bracha settlement in Samaria and were laid to rest at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery.

Yaniv family with recipients and medical team who performed cornea transplants (credit: TAMAR COHEN) Yaniv family with recipients and medical team who performed cornea transplants (credit: TAMAR COHEN)

Hours after the attack, large-scale riots began that included the burning of houses and vehicles by settlers six months ago. Security officials in Israel confirmed that dozens of Palestinians were injured in the various incidents.

Donating their corneas

After their deaths, the brothers' corneas were donated to four Israelis at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva - now they will give eyesight to four other persons.

Their parents signed signed organ donor cards prior to the attack, which allowed their corneas to be given to patients who needed them immediately after the attack.

Tzvi Joffre and Walla contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by