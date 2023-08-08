IDF demolishes home of terrorist who killed Yaniv brothers

IDF soldiers have demolished the home of one of the terrorists who killed brothers Hillel and Yigal Yaniv in February, a military spokesperson stated.

The home of terrorist Khaled Harusha was located in the Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus in the West Bank. The IDF demolished it during a night operation between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The demolition order was issues two and a half months ago, according to N12.

Before the IDF's announcement, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli security forces had entered the camp, where they reported an exchange of fire between armed men and IDF forces.

The Yaniv brothers were murdered half a year ago in Huwara. The two men were on their way to their yeshivas when Harusha rammed into their car in Huwara and began firing.

Hillel and Yigal were 22 and 19 at the time of their murder respectively. Yigal was supposed to celebrate his 20th birthday two weeks after the attack. They were from the Har Bracha settlement in Samaria and were laid to rest at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery.

Yaniv family with recipients and medical team who performed cornea transplants (credit: TAMAR COHEN)

Hours after the attack, large-scale riots began that included the burning of houses and vehicles by settlers six months ago. Security officials in Israel confirmed that dozens of Palestinians were injured in the various incidents.

Donating their corneas

After their deaths, the brothers' corneas were donated to four Israelis at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva - now they will give eyesight to four other persons.

Their parents signed signed organ donor cards prior to the attack, which allowed their corneas to be given to patients who needed them immediately after the attack.

Tzvi Joffre and Walla contributed to this report.