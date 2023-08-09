World Bank says Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law violates its values

The World Bank said on Tuesday that Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law, which has been condemned by many countries and the United Nations, contradicts the bank's values.

"Immediately after the law was enacted, the World Bank deployed a team to Uganda to review our portfolio in the context of the new legislation," the World Bank said in a statement.

No new public financing to Uganda will be presented to the World Bank's board of executive directors until "the efficacy of the additional measures has been tested," the World Bank said.

The law was enacted in May and carries the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," an offense that includes transmitting HIV through gay sex.