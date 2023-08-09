The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

World Bank says Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law violates its values

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 00:32

The World Bank said on Tuesday that Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law, which has been condemned by many countries and the United Nations, contradicts the bank's values.

"Immediately after the law was enacted, the World Bank deployed a team to Uganda to review our portfolio in the context of the new legislation," the World Bank said in a statement.

No new public financing to Uganda will be presented to the World Bank's board of executive directors until "the efficacy of the additional measures has been tested," the World Bank said.

The law was enacted in May and carries the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," an offense that includes transmitting HIV through gay sex.

US judge sets hearing in Trump election case for Friday
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 01:00 AM
Three wounded by gunshots in Negev, two in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 01:00 AM
Israeli soldier convicted of selling ammunition, intel on IDF bases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 09:04 PM
Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defense deployment to Poland
By REUTERS
08/08/2023 08:37 PM
120 new French olim arrive in Israel
By ZVIKA KLEIN
08/08/2023 08:36 PM
Shots fired at Israeli bus in West Bank, IDF launches manhunt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 05:41 PM
US embassy in Haiti capital closed Tuesday due to nearby gunfire
By REUTERS
08/08/2023 05:00 PM
Arab-Israeli crime family boss arrested at airport minutes before escape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 03:27 PM
Palestinian Authority President Abbas meets with King Abdullah in Amman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 02:49 PM
Poland to send additional troops to Belarus border -PAP
By REUTERS
08/08/2023 11:42 AM
3-year-old collapses in park, evacuated to nearby hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 12:24 AM
Gamliel asks Smotrich to end budget freeze on high education for Arabs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 11:32 PM
Judge dismisses Donald Trump's defamation claim against E. Jean Carroll
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 07:27 PM
PM Netanyahu backs Shin Bet 'important work' of protecting Israelis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 05:08 PM
Israeli doctors threaten to not work if gov't rejects court ruling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 05:07 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by