Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting nuclear plant with strike drone

Russian security forces said on Wednesday that Ukraine had attempted to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with a strike drone, the state news agency RIA reported, without citing any named source or official.

Russian security forces reached their conclusion by analyzing the flight path of the drone, which they downed, RIA said. It distributed a photograph of the purported downed drone, a quadcopter.

A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denied the Russian assertion.

"Undoubtedly, Ukraine did not carry out any kind of drone attack on the ZNPP, was not planning and will not even in theory do so," Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters in a statement.