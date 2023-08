Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel was involved in a serious car accident on Thursday, the MK stated on Friday morning.

"Unfortunately, yesterday I was involved in a serious car accident," tweeted Fogel. "I would like to thank the rescue and police forces who acted professionally and quickly, and the Ziv Medical Center staff for their dedicated care, and would like to wish the injured a full and speedy recovery. Please drive carefully and patiently."