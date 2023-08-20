LA kosher restaurants targeted, burglarized - police

A team of burglars has targeted several kosher restaurants in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported on Sunday citing local police.

The targeted restaurants were Nagila Pizza, Fisherman's Bowl, Shanghai Diamond Garden, SushiKo, and Shalom Grill.

An X (formerly Twitter) user named Siamak Kordestani, who describes himself as an American and an Iranian-Jewish refugee took to the social media platform to note the reports of the burglaries.

More news likely to come after Shabbat

"It is still Shabbat on the West Coast, and we won't know too much more until sundown when the community is back 'online,'" he wrote.

Police reported that the burglars smashed the windows of the restaurants and took some of the cash registers.

This is a developing story.