Russian fighter jet intercepts Norwegian military aircraft over Arctic border

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 13:23

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday it had scrambled an MIG-31 jet to intercept a Norwegian military plane over the Barents Sea near the two countries' Arctic border, the second such incident in two days and the third this month.

In a statement, the ministry said the Norwegian plane had neared Russian airspace but then had moved away after the Russian jet approached.

Relations between Russia and Norway, a NATO member state that shares a short Arctic border with Russia, have deteriorated further since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Russia's Defense Ministry had previously said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept Norwegian aircraft on August 14 and then again on Wednesday.

 

