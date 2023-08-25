The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
United Nations reopens European office after security issue

"Please be informed that the issue at the Palais des Nations has now been solved. All the access points have been reopened," it said in a statement.

Published: AUGUST 25, 2023 09:03

The United Nations has reopened its European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland after earlier on Friday shutting it due to an unspecified security issue.

It did not provide further details on the earlier security issue.

The Palais des Nations building houses the UN Human Rights Council and is a hub for diplomats, humanitarian workers and state officials.

It is unclear if anybody was injured or the nature of the security issue.

