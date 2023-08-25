The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US military jet crashes near San Diego during training flight

It was not immediately clear what caused the F/A-18 Hornet's crash, ABC News and Fox News reported.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 25, 2023 16:16

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2023 16:31
A right side view of three Strike Fighter Squadron 132 (VFA-132) F/A-18A Hornet aircraft in flight. (photo credit: PICRYL)
A US military aircraft crashed overnight near San Diego's Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, media reports on Friday said, citing unnamed officials

It was not immediately clear what caused the F/A-18 Hornet's crash, ABC News and Fox News reported. Fox said there was only one pilot on board whose condition was not known. Officials have not said whether any others were on the flight, according to ABC.

Representatives for the Pentagon did not immediately reached for comment on the reports.

Fox News, citing a statement from the base in California, said the jet crashed in a remote area on government land near an interstate highway around 11:54 p.m. on Thursday, calling it "an accident."

Aircraft training accident 

"This aircraft is not part of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar," the air station said in statement, according to Fox.

A Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet is recorded flying close to a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea, according to the US military, in a still image from video taken December 21, 2022. (credit: US Indo-Pacific Command/Handout via REUTERS) A Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet is recorded flying close to a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea, according to the US military, in a still image from video taken December 21, 2022. (credit: US Indo-Pacific Command/Handout via REUTERS)

ABC, citing an unnamed defense official, said the aircraft was on a training flight.



