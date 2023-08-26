Israelis protest judicial reform in their thousands amid terror wave

Israelis gathered on Saturday evening across the country to demonstrate in protest of the government's judicial reform for the 34th weekend in a row.

This weekend, the protests were led by a march that left at 7:00 p.m. from Tel Aviv's Habima Theater to the Kaplan interchange, where the main demonstrations were taking place.

Protest organizers announced prior to the demonstrations that Eden Alene, who represented Israel in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, would perform on the main stage at Kaplan.

More protests were scheduled in main cities such as Haifa, Rehovot, Ramat Gan, Ashdod, Beersheba, Eilat, Netanya and the capital Jerusalem, where protesters were set to protest outside the Azza Street residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Later on Saturday evening, the protesters are expected to show up outside the President's Residence as well.

In Afula, some 120 student protesters demonstrated in the city, banging drums while carrying Israeli and LGBTQ+ flags.

Israeli students protest the government's judicial reform in Afula on August 26, 2023 (STUDENTS' PROTEST GROUP)

Former physician head at protest: Israel is abandoning refugees

During a speech in one protest location, Israeli physician and former chairman of Israel’s Association of Public Health Physicians Prof. Hagai Levine accused the Israeli government of wrongfully spending public funds after it announced that no funds would be allocated for medical treatment of Ukrainian refugees.

"This government decided to stop aid given to Ukrainian refugees, risking their lives," Levine said on the Hemed bridge, above Highway 1. "They couldn't find 40 million shekels to take care of refugees.

"Simultaneously, they continue the daylight robbery of the public purse for sectorial purposes," Levine added. "We the people will rebuild Israeli society that upholds the values of diversity, equality, solidarity and sharing."