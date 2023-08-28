Police arrest grandmother in suspected Israeli-American kidnapping case

Israel Police arrested a 70-year-old grandmother as part of the investigation into the suspected kidnapping of two Israeli-American sisters by their mother, police said on Monday.

The police opened an investigation into the suspected kidnapping after receiving a complaint from a foreign resident visiting family in northern Israel who said he had lost contact with his two daughters who had arrived in Israel accompanied by his ex-wife. The divorced parents and the daughters were set to meet them this week, but the mother and children never showed up, raising the father's suspicions.

The police have been conducting a range of technological and other types of investigations in order to locate the girls. The investigation was transferred on Monday to the Central District, with the commander of the district placing the responsibility for the investigation on the special crimefighting unit in the Shfela region.