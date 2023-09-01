The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israelis block Tel Aviv light rail in protest of Shabbat shutdown

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 17:16

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 17:23

Dozens of protesters blocked the upper track of the light rail on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa on Friday in protest of the non-operation of the light rail on Saturdays, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Protesters placed tables and chairs on the tracks and even held a "civics lesson on the history of the status quo in Israel and how the government violates it."

Additionally, some of the protesters chained themselves to barricades placed around the tracks."

Protest concludes in less than two hours

After an hour and a half of blocking the light rail track, however, the protestors concluded their demonstration.

The protesters vacated the area, vowing that the protest against the suspension of the light rail service on Saturdays continue in the future, stating that the status quo needed to be adapted to 2023.

