Israel's State Attorney’s Office 'for citizens on all sides of reform'

The State Attorney’s Office would work for citizens on all sides of the judicial reform debate, State Attorney Amit Aisman said at the Israel Bar Association’s 12th annual conference on Monday.

Aisman said that his office didn’t work on behalf of the coalition or the opposition, but according to the law.

The state attorney also raised the problem of the wave of violence in the Arab sector. He said his office was working with police to bring down infrastructure of Arab crime organizations.

“Crime in the Arab community isn’t just a problem for the Arab community, it’s a problem for the rest of Israeli society,” said Aisman.