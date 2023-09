The Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested a cell of four suspected terrorists from the Shuafat refugee camp who threw explosives and Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces, according to a joint statement published Monday.

The four, aged 19-21, are all residents of the refugee camp. Two of the suspects were involved in a shooting targeting Pisgat Ze'ev in March.

An indictment with 12 different charges was set to be filed against the four on Monday.