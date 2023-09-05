One Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Tulkarm

A Palestinian man was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm in the northern West Bank on Tuesday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

تغطية صحفية: "مع تكبيرات الشبان.. انفجار عبوة شديدة الانفجار بجرافة عسكرية من نوع "دي 9" خلال الاقتحام الواسع لمخيم نور شمس". pic.twitter.com/llcY8JrOH3 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 5, 2023

During the clashes, a large explosive device was reportedly detonated under an IDF military bulldozer, with footage reportedly from the scene showing the explosion.