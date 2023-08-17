Exchange of fire reported as IDF operates in Jenin - report

Israeli security forces entered Jenin on Thursday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The operation, a joint effort between the Border Police, IDF, and Shin Bet, was organized in order to arrest members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad stationed in Jenin.

Two individuals were arrested, and one was killed in an exchange of fire between Israeli forces and local gunmen.

Israeli forces also uncovered dozens of ready-made explosives which where ultimately destroyed on site.

One IDF soldier was slightly injured by shrapnel during the forces' exit, and was subsequently taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

This is a developing story.