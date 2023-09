Police raided a house in Kafr Qara on Thursday, seizing a pistol, magazines, and a lot of ammunition, as well as arresting three suspects, according to a police spokesperson.

The arrested trio are aged 21 from Reina, a 27-year-old resident of the house, and 29 from Acre. They were brought to the police station for questioning after which they were imprisoned.

Police will request an extension of their detention at the Hadera Shalom court.