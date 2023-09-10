Mossad Chief David Barnea warned Iranian leaders that any attack on Israelis or Jews, including through a proxy or by weapons smuggled by Iran into Israel, would lead to a strike in the heart of Tehran, during a conference on Sunday.

"The time has come to exact a price from Iran in a different way," said Barnea. "Harming Israelis and Jews in any way by an Iranian proxy or weapons which are smuggled into Israel will lead to operations against the Iranians - from the operatives to the highest level, and I mean that. These prices will be exacted in the depths of Iran, even in the heart of Tehran."

"This year we foiled 27 terrorist attacks ordered and directed by Iran against Jews or Israelis all over the world. The Iranian regime no longer has room for denial, mainly it has no immunity. The warming of relations between Iran and its neighbors does not prevent the Iranian regime from promoting terrorist activities against those countries in their territory."