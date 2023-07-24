Mossad Director David Barnea on Monday said that if the government goes the wrong way, his agency will come out on the right side of history - but that such a point was not reached when the government repealed the reasonableness standard Monday afternoon, Channel 12 reported.

The Jerusalem Post can confirm that there have been high tensions within the Mossad regarding the issue and that Barnea is attempting to maintain the spy agency's cohesion while permitting open dialogue among its agents.

On Monday, a critical mass of Mossad officials demanded a dialogue with Barnea over government policy.

Former Mossad chiefs speak out against reform legislation

All of the six living former Mossad chiefs had either explicitly opposed the reasonableness standard repeal or called for a pause to arrive at a compromise.

Mossad chief David Barnea attends a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 3, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Five out of six had blamed Netanyahu for tearing apart the nation, while Yossi Cohen had said the vote must be paused to give more time for dialogue.