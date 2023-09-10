Students at the Ein Kerem campus of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem have reported a spate of burglaries at the dormitories, according to an N12 report.

Jewelry worth over NIS 10,000 and the magazine of a personal firearm were stolen. One student reported having to fight off the burglar on her own.

The Hebrew University published a statement saying "The university wishes to establish the accuracy of these statements, there is and has not been a case of break-ins in the university dormitories. Not in the ones located on the Ein-Kerem campus and not in general. There was indeed a case of break-in on Sunday about a week ago, which was reported to the police. As part of maintaining the safety of the students living there, the management decided to install bars on the window floor as a preventive solution and the patrols of the security unit will be increased. The university administration and security officials are in continuous contact with the student union in order to answer any concern or concern, should it arise."