The man who stabbed a police officer at the protest on behalf of hit-and-run victim Rafael Adana was indicted for attempted murder on Monday morning, the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office said.

Habatamo Asras, 23, of Holon allegedly planned in advance to kill an Israeli police officer at the August 23 protest march by the Israel-Ethiopian community in Tel Aviv, against perceived law enforcement and prosecutorial conduct of a hit-and-run driver who killed four-year-old Adana.

The indictment alleged that Asras had equipped himself with a kitchen knife and slipped it under his clothes. In the evening, the suspect reportedly pulled out the weapon, charged at an officer on a motorcycle, and stabbed him in the back of the neck. The officer tried to flee from the assault, but Asras allegedly gave chase and tried to stab him again.

Asras reportedly slipped and fell, and dropped the knife. He then used the chaos of the demonstration to escape the crime scene. The officer was brought to the hospital and given stitches.

A stabbing wasn't enough: What other crimes is he being charged with?

The indictment holds that Asras's crimes did not end with the officer's stabbing. Almost five days later in Tel Aviv, Asras approached a woman and told her "Get down on your knees or I'll stab you." A passerby intervened and demanded the suspect leave her. Asras is accused of hitting the man with planks of wood and then calling the police threatening that he would kill him. When Asras lashed out at an elderly couple passing by, the man again intervened and the suspect attempted to stab him with broken glass. Protesters block the Ayalon highway in protest against the treatment of the hit-and-run case in which Rafael Adana, 4, was killed. August 23, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

When police officers arrived, he insulted and threatened them too. During the interrogation, he threatened more officers and exposed his genitals to two officers and a detective.

"This is a violent and dangerous respondent, who is practically a 'ticking bomb,' who uses violence against anyone who crosses his path," said attorney Sivan Farkel. "Only by a miracle did he not cause the death of the policeman, whose stabbing was very close to a major blood artery in his neck."