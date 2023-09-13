Ukrainian Danube ports' export potential hit by Russian attacks

The export potential of Ukrainian ports on the Danube River has been reduced by nearly 0.5 million tons of grain a month because of Russian attacks, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday.

"This threatens food shortages in countries that depend on Ukrainian agricultural products," he said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ukrainian officials said Russia attacked the ports of Izmail and Reni on Wednesday, the latest in a series of strikes on Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure.