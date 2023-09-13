Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Haredim protest against arrest of yeshiva student for draft dodging

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 16:55

Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 17:01

Ultra-Orthodox Jews began protesting against the arrest of a yeshiva student on Wednesday afternoon in central Jerusalem, according to an eyewitness report and Israel Police.

The student was initially arrested for not showing up to the IDF draft office when called up.

Police stated that protesters blocked the Sha'arei Yisrael - Nordau St. intersection, blocking both the light rail and the intersection to traffic. Approximately 200 protesters are at the scene, according to Walla. 

Police were seen directing drivers in the area to alternative routes.

Protesters were also seen blocking Highway 4 at the Givat Shmuel intersection from both directions.

Ukrainian Danube ports' export potential hit by Russian attacks
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 04:45 PM
Egypt recovers 87 dead bodies from storm-hit Libya
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 04:02 PM
Netanyahu pushes economic fight on Arab sector crime organizations
By Tal Shalev/Walla
09/13/2023 03:59 PM
Israeli citizens to start guarding businesses against protection rackets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 02:41 PM
London's water supply partially cut off, residents complain
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 11:54 AM
Libya flooding: Death toll may double to over 10,000 - minister
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 11:32 AM
Fire in Spanish care home for elderly kills one, injures 27
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 11:08 AM
Ukraine shoots down 32 out of 44 drones launched by Russia
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 08:37 AM
Russia destroys drone over Tver region, no casualties
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 08:20 AM
Israeli driver killed, another injured as four trucks collide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 07:36 AM
Taiwan reports 28 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 05:14 AM
Netanyahu to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky at UNGA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2023 07:42 PM
US official meets with Bennett and Gantz to discuss Saudi normalization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2023 07:37 PM
Russian state TV shows video of NKorea's Kim disembarking train
By REUTERS
09/12/2023 03:50 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippine Islands region
By REUTERS
09/12/2023 02:23 PM