Haredim protest against arrest of yeshiva student for draft dodging

Ultra-Orthodox Jews began protesting against the arrest of a yeshiva student on Wednesday afternoon in central Jerusalem, according to an eyewitness report and Israel Police.

The student was initially arrested for not showing up to the IDF draft office when called up.

Police stated that protesters blocked the Sha'arei Yisrael - Nordau St. intersection, blocking both the light rail and the intersection to traffic. Approximately 200 protesters are at the scene, according to Walla.

Police were seen directing drivers in the area to alternative routes.

Protesters were also seen blocking Highway 4 at the Givat Shmuel intersection from both directions.