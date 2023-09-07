The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli minister: IDF must move away from 'People's Army' model

Eliyahu's comments come amid ongoing coalition talks regarding a new draft law for ultra-Orthodox Israelis who study in yeshivas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 09:55
ISRAELI SOLDIERS pray at the Western Wall. Will they continue serving for such little pay? (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
ISRAELI SOLDIERS pray at the Western Wall. Will they continue serving for such little pay?
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The IDF must change to a volunteer military system and release all Israelis who do not wish to serve, Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) said in an Army Radio interview on Thursday morning.

"Even if every Israeli gets drafted there will never be equality in the IDF," the minister charged. "We have to release anyone who does not want to serve, turn the military into a professional one."

Eliyahu's comments come amid ongoing coalition talks regarding a new draft law for ultra-Orthodox Israelis, as well as division plaguing the coalition this week on whether or not they should agree to a judicial reform compromise after an outline was leaked on Monday.

On Wednesday, Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf warned that if the draft law isn't passed in the Knesset's winter session, the government may be at risk of collapsing.

Meanwhile, the reform legislation will be frozen until the draft law is passed, he added.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu attends a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu attends a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Minister Eliyahu: The High Court is paralyzing us

Speaking on the potential constitutional crisis in Israel, Eliyahu said, "we have an issue when justices think they are above the law.

"We've entered office to promote our policies and we can't because both our arms and legs are tied. Government offices are paralyzed due to the High Court of Justice.

"You cannot run a nation like this," the heritage minister lamented.

Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by