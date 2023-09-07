Coalition at risk as gov't struggling to agree on Draft Law outline

Israel's coalition may be threatened by the Draft Law as Housing and Construction Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf warned on Wednesday that there would be no government without it amid a lack of agreement on an outline to advance when the Knesset begins its winter session in October.

At least six Likud MKs have said that they won't vote for the outline that is being pushed primarily by United Torah Judaism's Yitzhak Goldknopf and Meir Porush.

The outline that the ultra-Orthodox parties are pushing for doesn't require any haredi person to enlist if they don't want to and does not require yeshivas to meet a quota of enlistees. It also lowers the age of exemption from military service from 26 to 21.

This means that haredi youth would be able to defer their service due to yeshiva studies until they turn 21 and then those who don't continue in yeshiva would be able to join the workforce earlier instead of waiting another five years.

In order to protect the law from being disqualified by the High Court of Justice, UTJ proposed a bill in late July to create a basic law that would consider Torah study akin to military or national service. As a basic law, the High Court technically wouldn't be allowed to disqualify it or declare a new Draft Law unconstitutional.

Haredi men dressed in traditional ultra-Orthodox garb stand behind a group of religious IDF soldiers (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

While the bill appeared in coalition agreements, the Likud quickly responded that it would not be advanced following severe backlash. Instead, UTJ is now demanding that the new Draft Law include an override clause to protect it from the High Court.

What is in the proposed outline?

Meanwhile, the outline proposed by the government agrees on lowering the age of exemption, but it also gives itself the option to set a quota on yeshivas similarly to the previous law that expired in June. It does, however, present a change in that the government will not place sanctions on yeshivas that do not meet those numbers.

With the haredi parties insisting on their outline, and members of the coalition opposing it, it seems that the government will have difficulty passing either one. Meanwhile, both Goldknopf and Porush have warned that if the law doesn't pass in the winter session, their party will leave the government.

Meanwhile, the IDF wants an outline that is stricter than the government's, requiring everyone to enlist for at least a year.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi emphasized the importance of the IDF as the "people's army" in a speech on Wednesday.

"The State of Israel must continue to utilize the 'people's army' model for its own security," he said. "This is a model that requires enlistment from as many parts of Israeli society as possible. Our standing is clear - everyone enlists.

"Anyone who is considering not enlisting must ask themselves, what will happen if everyone acts the same way."

Amid disagreement on the outline and rising pressure from the ultra-Orthodox parties, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with haredi representatives, Gallant, and Smotrich on Wednesday.

Reports on Thursday said that the result of the meeting was Netanyahu moving away from the government's outline and heavily considering an outline suggested by former defense minister Benny Gantz when he and Netanyahu were trying to form a government.

According to this outline, everyone who turns 18 (including haredim and Arabs) would go through a callup process with the IDF. The army would then decide for each person whether they would join the ranks or do national service suited to the person's and society's needs. A compensation and benefits program would then be set up according to the nature of the service.

With a variety of outlines available, and strong demands from all sides, Israel will have to wait for the winter session to see if the government will succeed in settling on an outline that is acceptable to all.