Jerusalem Post
Israel strikes Syrian port in Tartus - Syrian media

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 18:21

Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 18:49

The Israeli Air Force reportedly conducted an airstrike on a port in the city of Tartus in western Syria on Wednesday, according to Syrian media.

Syrian air defense systems were activated in response to the alleged attack, and most of the missiles launched in the attack were intercepted, Hebrew media reported.

This is the fifth attack attributed to Israel in two months in Syrian territory, according to Walla.

Explosions were heard at the scene, Russian-state media source Sputnik reported, citing a high-ranking security official.

This is a developing story.

