Several Gazans dead after riot at Israel border - IDF

Hundreds of Palestinian rioters arrived at the border of the northern Gaza Strip, where they reportedly threw grenades at Israeli forces, an IDF spokesperson said.

IDF personnel were deployed in the area and responded to the riots.

An attempt was made by the rioters to launch an explosive device into Israel, but it exploded within Gaza's borders and injured several people.

Casualties from the riots

Approximately 4-5 Palestinians were killed during the riots, according to the IDF. Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City September 13, 2023. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

No Israeli casualties were reported.

This is a developing story.