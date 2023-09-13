Majority of Israelis reject haredi IDF exemption bill - INSS survey

A majority (68%) of the general public rejected the currently proposed bill for a blanket exemption for the haredi sector from IDF service, according to an INSS survey released on Wednesday.

Around one-third of parents from the general public with children ages 16-18, meaning in the middle of the IDF recruitment years, said that they would discourage their children from joining combat units or possibly military service entirely if the bill passes.

There is a group of 25% who support the bill and another 7% who are not sure.

Based on the report, INSS stated, “the results support the concern that the expected draft exemption bill [for haredim] will cause fatal harm to the model of the people’s army, and will undermine the status of serving in the IDF as well as the ethos of the mandatory draft.”

Not everyone thinks all haredim should serve in the IDF

That does not mean everyone believes all haredim should serve in the IDF. Haredi protesters are seen standing off with an Israel Police officer and horse, on September 13, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Forty-one percent of those surveyed said that haredim could serve either in the IDF or in Sherut Leumi (national service), similar to religious Zionist women.

Another 16% had similar views but wanted haredim to either do IDF service or a Sherut Leumi role with some kind of security component.

An additional 11% supported ending the military draft for everyone.

Among the haredi public, 40% support an end to the mandatory draft with only 27.3% supporting a specific blanket exemption for their sector.

Despite some support for ending the mandatory draft, the entire military high command is vehemently opposed to such a result, saying that it would substantially harm the quality of draftees.

Thirty-seven percent of those surveyed said they support IDF reservists who are refusing their call-ups to protest the government’s judicial overhaul policy.

The surveyors interviewed 751 men and women, including a special population set of parents of draft-age children.

The timing of the survey was dictated by the idea of trying to provide the public and political officials data about how the public views the haredi draft exemption bill prior to the return of Knesset members to the next legislative session after the fall Jewish holidays.