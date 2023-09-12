National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded that restrictions he's ordered concerning Palestinian prisoners be instituted immediately, during a meeting of the security cabinet on Tuesday morning.

Last week, Ben-Gvir announced a decision to restrict the visits of families of Palestinian prisoners to once every two months, with Netanyahu stating shortly afterward that no such decision was made. Ben-Gvir subsequently claimed that he was simply enforcing the law and that the decision would be implemented regardless.

During a meeting between Ben-Gvir, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and leaders in the defense establishment, defense officials warned that the restrictions Ben-Gvir wants would lead to a serious escalation and disrupt the High Holy Days.

During the security cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Netanyahu decided that the minister's directive would be suspended until a discussion is held after the High Holy Days, sparking outrage from Ben-Gvir.

"I entered this office after you promised me that there was going to be a change in the prisoners' situation," said Ben-Gvir to Netanyahu. "With all due respect to all the professional parties here, we were chosen to implement a policy." A Palestinian prisoner waits to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Netanyahu insisted that the issue would be discussed after the High Holy Days. "The problem is that even after the holidays, the professional officials will say that it is not the right time," complained Ben-Gvir in response. "It is always not the right time."

Ben-Gvir claimed that 449 terrorists were people who visited family members in Israeli prisons and that many terrorists conduct attacks after being released. It is unclear what time scale Ben-Gvir was referring to.

"This means they see the conditions and are not impressed," insisted the minister. "This means that there is no deterrence in the Israeli prisons. This means you can't go on like this. I was elected to implement a policy. You, the prime minister, also promised the people of Israel that you would not bow down to the terrorists in the prisons and you promised me we would implement this policy."

Netanyahu reiterated that the issue would be discussed after the High Holy Days, prompting Ben-Gvir to respond "enough with the excuses. If you are not going to implement the policies we promised then come and say so. All the time it's after the holidays and after the holidays there is also Hanukkah... we have reached the moment when we have to make a decision."

Ben-Gvir to A-G: You don't decide and I don't want to hurt you

During the meeting, Ben-Gvir and Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara also clashed, with the attorney general stressing that the final decision on the matter is in the hands of the cabinet.

"Because of the sensitivity concerning the security prisoners, this has always been discussed by the cabinet," said Baharav Miara.

Ben-Gvir accused the attorney general of not reading the law on the matter, with Baharav Miara responding "You really have to believe me that I read the law. Since it has a security and political significance, then it is discussed in the cabinet and is not up to the decision of the national security minister."

"This is a recommendation and you are an adviser. You don't decide and I don't want to hurt you," said Ben-Gvir in response. After the attorney general stressed that her statement is binding, Ben-Gvir responded "It is not binding, it is a recommendation. But the story here is not you, but the prime minister."

Palestinians prepare protests against Ben-Gvir's policies

In light of Ben-Gvir's demands, Supreme Emergency Committee for Palestinian Prisoners announced last week that they intend to launch a hunger strike starting on Thursday.

The committee has downplayed the decisions by Netanyahu to push off the issue, stating that they still intend to move forward with the hunger strike.

The committee and the Palestinian factions called for Palestinians to gather at demonstrations in support of the prisoners throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening. Protests are also reportedly planned along the Gaza border.