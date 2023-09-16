Israeli settlers, Palestinians clash in Hebron, one injured

One resident of Hebron's Tel Rumeida neighborhood was injured as Palestinians and settlers clashed in the West Bank on Saturday night, according to Israeli and Palestinian media.

During clashes in Hebron, settlers reportedly stabbed a Palestinian named Abdullah Regev Abu Aisha in Tel Rumeida.

قطعان المستوطنين يهاجمون منازل المواطنين في تل الرميدة وسط الخليل pic.twitter.com/J8uxgfWVb6 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 16, 2023

Palestinian media shared a video of two groups getting into an altercation late in the evening.