Israeli settlers, Palestinians clash in Hebron, one injured

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 21:59

One resident of Hebron's Tel Rumeida neighborhood was injured as Palestinians and settlers clashed in the West Bank on Saturday night, according to Israeli and Palestinian media.

During clashes in Hebron, settlers reportedly stabbed a Palestinian named Abdullah Regev Abu Aisha in Tel Rumeida.

Palestinian media shared a video of two groups getting into an altercation late in the evening.

