The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Two Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Jenin

The local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades reportedly took part in the clashes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 10, 2023 01:51

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 04:32
IDF raid on Jenin, October 14, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF raid on Jenin, October 14, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Two Palestinians were killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces in Qabatiya near Jenin in the northern West Bank early Wednesday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

Palestinian factions in the town claimed that they threw explosive devices during the clashes. The local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades was reportedly taking part in the clashes as well.

Israeli forces additionally reportedly raided the towns of Beita, Aqabat Jaber, Tubas, Tulkarm and Osrin.

In Tubas, armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of one of the two Palestinians who were killed by Israeli security forces after they opened fire on military post, in Jaba, near Jenin, in the West Bank, January 14, 2023 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of one of the two Palestinians who were killed by Israeli security forces after they opened fire on military post, in Jaba, near Jenin, in the West Bank, January 14, 2023 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

In Osrin, four Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces, according to Palestinian reports.

In Aqabat Jaber, one Palestinian was reportedly arrested.



Tags IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad West Bank Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by