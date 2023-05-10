Two Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Jenin

Two Palestinians were killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces in Qabatiya near Jenin in the northern West Bank early Wednesday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

Palestinian factions in the town claimed that they threw explosive devices during the clashes. The local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades was reportedly taking part in the clashes as well.

Israeli forces additionally reportedly raided the towns of Beita, Aqabat Jaber, Tubas, Tulkarm and Osrin.

In Tubas, armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

In Osrin, four Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces, according to Palestinian reports.

In Aqabat Jaber, one Palestinian was reportedly arrested.