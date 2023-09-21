One wounded in suspected ramming attack at West Bank checkpoint

A security guard was injured in a suspected ramming attack at the Qalandia checkpoint on Thursday, Israel Police said.

Magen David Adom said that they provided initial medical treatment to the 32-year-old man who suffered mild wounds to his lower limbs, and sent him to Shaare Tzedek hospital for further treatment.

"The wounded victim was hit by the vehicle while walking near the checkpoint, suffering bruises to his limbs," said MDA paramedic David Trachtenberg. "The terrorist was neutralized by the security forces, and was fully conscious."

The attacker was arrested on-site. Media reports indicate that the attacker was shot before his arrest. Magen David Adom responds to an attempted ramming attack in Qalandia, on September 21, 2023. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Police said that security forces were investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.