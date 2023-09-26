Police deployed across Israel as chief warns of terror threats

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai instructed all police and Border police districts on Tuesday to review protocols relevant to the ongoing Tishrei holidays.

"We got through Yom Kippur without any incidents of terror, thanks to proper preparedness together with the IDF and the Shin Bet," said Shabtai. "At the same time, we are still on high alert for the Tishrei holidays amid dozens of terror threats and attempted attacks...the silence around us is deceiving and can change in an instant; we must maintain a high level of vigilance."

Yom Kippur arrests

Police arrested stone throwers and reckless drivers during Yom Kippur, though law enforcement was on alert for more serious incidents amid ongoing security escalations in the West Bank, Lebanese, and Gazan borders.

Two stone throwers were arrested on Sunday night in Jerusalem's Givat Massuah neighborhood. Shortly after, a minor was arrested for throwing stones at passers-by the Pat junction. In the middle of the night, a fourth was arrested in south Jerusalem for stone throwing. The suspects ranged in age from 13-19.

Carrying weapons on Yom Kippur

The Israel Police spokesperson suggested that Jews should carry weapons on Yom Kippur in a press statement last week.

The recommendation came in a message regarding police preparedness as the approach of the Jewish High Holy Days brings increased security risk.

As part of the measures that the public should take, he emphasized was for citizens to carry weapons and be trained in their use.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.