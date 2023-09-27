Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shai Aharonovitz appointed as new head of Israel's Tax Authority

By ZVIKA KLEIN

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's decision to appoint Shai Aharonovitz as the new Director of the Tax Authority has been officially endorsed by the government on Wednesday according to a statement by the Finance Ministry.

Smotrich expressed his confidence in Aharonovitz in the statement, citing his deep knowledge of the Tax Authority's inner workings “I was deeply impressed by Shai's meticulous approach, his comprehensive understanding of the various functions and departments within the authority, and his unwavering commitment to public service."

According to the statement, Aharonovitz's role will encompass driving modernization, enhancing revenue collection, improving services, and cracking down on illicit financial activities and organized crime.

Aharonovitz, a seasoned professional with nearly two decades of experience at the Tax Authority, has led various key units, orchestrated legislative reforms, and pioneered digital transformations. His recent role as Senior Vice President at the Tax Authority involved spearheading automation projects and revamping online public services.

Security forces arrest terror suspect in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 04:16 PM
Two fires in forest near Gaza Strip, firefighters on scene
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/27/2023 04:08 PM
Prosecution demands 29 years in prison for Acre lynch attempt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 03:48 PM
Russia's Putin to hold talks with South Sudan leader
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 03:15 PM
Space capsule carrying US, Russian astronauts undocks from ISS
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 11:04 AM
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes volcanic fields near Italy's Naples
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 09:34 AM
Israel arrests 13 terror suspects in overnight West Bank raid
By MICHAEL STARR
09/27/2023 09:00 AM
Colin Kaepernick asks for spot on Jets' practice squad
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 08:13 AM
China says aim of drills near Taiwan is to combat 'arrogance'
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 05:34 AM
Blinken interviewed in federal probe into Biden classified documents
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 12:14 AM
Judge finds Trump liable for fraud in New York civil case
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 11:46 PM
US announces additional humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 11:10 PM
US Democratic Senators Baldwin, Tester call for Menendez's resignation
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 04:47 PM
IDF to close off road in Israel's South, activate security systems
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 02:39 PM
Russia's Vladimir Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Iran
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 02:36 PM