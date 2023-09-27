Shai Aharonovitz appointed as new head of Israel's Tax Authority

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's decision to appoint Shai Aharonovitz as the new Director of the Tax Authority has been officially endorsed by the government on Wednesday according to a statement by the Finance Ministry.

Smotrich expressed his confidence in Aharonovitz in the statement, citing his deep knowledge of the Tax Authority's inner workings “I was deeply impressed by Shai's meticulous approach, his comprehensive understanding of the various functions and departments within the authority, and his unwavering commitment to public service."

According to the statement, Aharonovitz's role will encompass driving modernization, enhancing revenue collection, improving services, and cracking down on illicit financial activities and organized crime.

Aharonovitz, a seasoned professional with nearly two decades of experience at the Tax Authority, has led various key units, orchestrated legislative reforms, and pioneered digital transformations. His recent role as Senior Vice President at the Tax Authority involved spearheading automation projects and revamping online public services.